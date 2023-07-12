The National Labour Commission (NLC) has directed the Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) to suspend its intended industrial action.

The leadership of CETAG has served notice to withdraw their services across the 46 public colleges of education effective Tuesday 1st August 2023.

CETAG President, Prince Obeng-Himan, explained their decision was based on what he described as a “deliberately prolonged” negotiation by the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) on their conditions of service.

CETAG, therefore, gave the government a July 31st deadline to implement their negotiated allowances.

But a letter dated July 11, 2023, and signed by NLC Executive Secretary, Ofosu Asamoah, indicated that the matter has already been determined and failure to implement will lead to enforcement by the Commission.

Below is the full statement: