The Colleges of Education Teachers Association Ghana (CETAG) is urging the government to redeem its promises to the teachers to avert an industrial action.

The Association claims the government has failed to honour its side of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the two.

Speaking to Obidehyie Ofori Amanfo on Nhyira FM’s morning programme, ‘Kuro yi mu nsem’, President of CETAG, Prince Obeng-Himah, said members will lay down their tools on January 6, 2022 if the government fails to comply with the terms of the MoU.

He disclosed that on the 24th of September 2021, the Association signed an MoU with the government concerning their conditions of service which should have been implemented in 2017.

He says the decision to strike is based on the government’s failure to authorise payment for their accumulated arrears.

