The Police Service says medical examination and interviews for successful applicants in this year’s recruitment exercise will commence today, Monday.

In a press statement, signed by the Director-General of Public Affairs, ACP Kwesi Ofori, the Service noted this stage of the recruitment exercise will take place for three days. It ends on Wednesday, December 15.

Successful applicants have been urged to visit the Service’s recruitment portal to print their medical examination and interview chits “for further details.”

The medical examination will be conducted in Accra, Kumasi, Tamale and Cape Coast.

In Accra, the medical exam will be conducted at National Police Training School, Tesano.

The designated locations for Kumasi, Tamale and Cape Coast are Police Training School at Patasi, Tamale Police Clinic and Cape Coast Police Clinic respectively.

