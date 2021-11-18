The Ghana Police Service has released the results of the screening and documentation exercise for the medical professionals and lawyers who applied to join the service.



It has, therefore, asked all applicants to check from their online portals for the results.



Applicants who were successful in the physical and documentary screenings are expected to write their examination tomorrow, Friday, November 19, 2021.

Police recruitment: Good news for qualified applicants



A statement, issued by the Police, said the examination would be conducted in Accra, Kumasi, and Tamale.



