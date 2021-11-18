The United Nations (UN) Eminent Peace Ambassador in Ghana, Bishop Dr Sam Owusu, has appealed to the General Assembly to help Africa tackle youth unemployment.



According to him, the rate keeps increasing and needs to be urgently resolved as it constitutes a national security threat.



Dr Owusu made the call at the 76th meeting of the UN General Assembly on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at the UN Town Hall in New York, stating it poses insecurity and retards the development of Africa.



He expressed worry the next pandemic in Africa could be a youth uprising due to lack of jobs which has dashed the hopes of many citizens.



The Peace Advocate, among other things, however, addressed the world on how to create opportunities for the youth of Africa.



The president of the General Assembly, Abdulla Shahid, who is the President of the General Assembly and Minister of Foreign Affairs for the Maldives pledged commitment to Youth Development on the African continent.