President Nana Akufo-Addo has been given a rousing welcome by scores of Ghanaians in New York City.

Akufo-Addo is currently in the city for the 76th United Nations General Assembly.

But, a viral video on social media has spotted a mammoth crowd hailing him as he majestically walked out of a room.

Wielding banners with various inscriptions, the group chanted the President’s name and lauded him for his exploits.

According to them, Mr Akufo-Addo is worthy of praise as he has saved a lot of Ghanaians with numerous social intervention programmes.

Some of the inscriptions read: School feeding programme, Single spine, Ghana is in good hands, planting for food and jobs among others.

The video has since generated mixed reactions on social media.

