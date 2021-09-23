A Randy couple had to be rescued by cops after flipping their car while they got revved up together.

The amorous pair were in the throes of passion in their tiny Toyota Yaris when they knocked the handbrake.

They ended up rolling down a hill and were left in the steamed-up motor after it flipped on its side.

Derbyshire Police shared pictures of the couple’s antics on Twitter after rescuing them.

One shows the car on its side down a secluded country road hidden away from prying eyes.

The force tweeted: “At an undisclosed location in Derbyshire the couple occupying this Yaris had parked up and were strengthening their relationship.

“Whilst doing so the handbrake has become disengaged and it rolled down a hill before flipping on its side.

“No injuries. #DriveToArrive”.

The bonking couple have now been mocked on social media with users quick to make jokes.

One said: “Please practice safe sex and leave the handbrake on.”

ALSO READ:

Another wrote: “Whoever came up with that one ‘strengthening their relationship’ brilliant!”

While one person said: “When I said let’s try a different position, this isn’t what I meant.”