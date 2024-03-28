The National Labour Commission (NLC) has secured an interim injunction to halt the strike action by the three teacher unions.

This comes after the unions defied NLC’s directive to call of the strike.

The unions namely Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT-GH) have been on strike since March 20.

Their action to demand better conditions of service has taken a toll on academic activities.

There have been a series of meetings with relevant stakeholders to resolve the outstanding issues so they can return to the classroom but these have ended inconclusively.

The injunction granted by an Accra High Court is therefore restraining the teachers from further continuing their strike.

