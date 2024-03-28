The National Communications Authority (NCA) has provided an update on the repair efforts following the disruption of data services caused by damaged submarine cables on March 14, 2024.

Engaging with the four Submarine Cable Service Providers (SAT-3, ACE, WACS, and MainOne), the NCA says it received updates indicating that two repair vessels have been dispatched for the repair works.

Repair Timelines:

SAT-3: Their repair vessel departed from Cape Town, South Africa, on March 19, 2024, and is expected to reach the fault area by March 29, 2024.

Repair works will commence immediately, with completion anticipated by the second week of April, 2024.

MainOne, WACS, and ACE: Collaborating, these providers commissioned a joint repair vessel, which set sail from London, UK, on March 24, 2024.

It is scheduled to reach its first point of call by April 8, 2024.

The tentative timelines for restoration are as follows:

ACE: Expected completion by April 17, 2024

WACS: Expected completion by April 28, 2024

MainOne: Expected completion by May 9, 2024

The NCA emphasised that these dates are tentative and subject to change, promising further updates in case of new developments.

