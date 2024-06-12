Tertiary institutions in Ghana are poised to face significant disruptions in teaching and learning activities as three labor unions have announced plans to initiate industrial action starting June 21.

The Senior Staff Association-Universities of Ghana (SSA-UoG), Federation of Senior Staff Association of Ghana (FUSSAG), and Teachers and Educational Workers Union of Trade Union Congress (TEWU-TUC) have collectively voiced their dissatisfaction over the exclusion of their members from the recent review of the Vehicle Maintenance Allowance (VMA) and other related allowances.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, June 11, the unions argued that this exclusion violates the principles of fairness and natural justice.

Representing senior and junior staff members within the university system, the unions feel unjustly left out of the VMA review, which was only extended to the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG).

The unions have long been advocating for an upward review of the VMA and are now demanding their immediate inclusion in the latest adjustments.

They have issued an ultimatum to the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission, setting a deadline of June 21, 2024, to address their demands.

Failure to meet this deadline will result in the commencement of their planned industrial action.

The leadership of the three unions has called on all members to stand united and demand equitable treatment.

They believe that fair allowances and equal treatment are essential for promoting industrial harmony and enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of tertiary institutions in Ghana.

“The Senior Staff Association-Universities of Ghana (SSA-UoG) The Federation of Senior Staff Association of Ghana (FUSSAG), The Teachers and Educational Workers Union of Trade Union Congress (TEWU- TUC) is giving notice to the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission of Ghana that we will be compelled to advise ourselves if the Commission fails to rectify the disparity with regards to our members regarding the Vehicle Maintenance

Allowance (VMA) and other related allowances.”

