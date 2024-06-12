Since assuming office in 2017, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government has undertaken significant measures to combat child labour. We have diligently created policies and programs aimed at addressing the root causes of child labour and providing support for affected children and their families. However, despite these efforts, challenges remain. Child labour continues to be prevalent across Ghana, particularly in rural areas and sectors such as agriculture, fishing, mining, and domestic work.

The implementation of the National Plan of Action (NPA) against Child Labour Phase II (2017-2021) marked a significant step forward. This comprehensive plan focused on strengthening legal frameworks, enhancing enforcement mechanisms, and increasing public awareness about the dangers of child labour. Through collaborative efforts with international partners, civil society organizations, and local communities, we have made substantial progress in reducing the prevalence of child labour in various sectors, particularly in agriculture, mining, and informal urban settings.

Recognizing that education is a critical tool in the fight against child labour, our government has invested heavily in the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy and other educational reforms. These initiatives aim to ensure that every child has access to quality education, thereby reducing the likelihood of children being forced into labour due to financial constraints. Additionally, we have expanded social protection programs such as the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) and the Ghana School Feeding Program. These programs provide essential support to vulnerable families, enabling them to meet their basic needs without resorting to child labour as a means of survival.

Our government has also strengthened legal and institutional frameworks to protect children from exploitation and abuse. The Human Trafficking Act 2005 and the Labour Act 2003, among others, have been crucial in this regard. Additionally, we have enhanced the capacity of institutions like the Department of Social Welfare and the Ghana Police Service to effectively address cases of child labour and trafficking.