Board Chairman of Medeama Sporting Culb, Dr Tony Aubynn says they will shock their North African opponents in the CAF Champions League.

The Ghana Premier League champions have been housed in Group D of Africa’s premier inter-club competition alongside three strong North African teams, Al Ahly SC of Egypt, Algeria’s CR Belouizdad and Club Africain of Tunisia.

However, Dr Aubynn said Medeama’s initial target is to secure a spot in the quarterfinals of the competition and once that milestone is achieved, coach Evans Adotey and his players will set their sights on new objectives.

Conceding that, the North Africa teams were no pushovers, he insisted Medeama also have what it takes to achieve their target.

Dr Tony Aubynn

“At this stage, you must feel belonging to the big boys. You must feel equal to any team that is in your group and be determined to overcome them, so we believe we’re going to get to the top level of the group,” he told Graphic Sports.

“Obviously we are the underdogs and there is no debate to that because this is the first time we are going into this competitio. Al Ahly is a grandfather in this and so if you are going to play them, naturally you are an underdog. We are going to prove that being underdog is not a constraint,” Dr Aubynn stated.

He highlighted the changing dynamics of world football, where past dominance no longer guarantees continued success, believing firmly that Medeama had a legitimate chance of securing one of the top two spots in the group, advancing to the quarterfinals, and making a significant impact in the competition.

“We respect every team, but I keep saying that this club has won it many times so obviously, they would win it again. Football is full of surprises so those dominant situations are no longer what pertains now so we think it could be anybody’s game” Dr. Aubynn stressed.

Al Ahly is Africa’s most successful side in continental competitions having won the Champions League a record 11 times in addition to one CAF Confederation Cup title and four Cup Winners’ Cup titles.

Similarly, Club Africain won the Champions League (then African Cup of Champions Clubs) in 1991 and are 13-time Tunisia champions.

As 10-time Algerian Pro Ligue 1 winners, CR Belouizdad have never won a CAF competition (their best participation was a semi-final place in the 1996 African Cup Winners’ Cup) but have a lot of experience in continental competitions.

The group stage matches are scheduled to start on Friday, November 25, 2023, through March 1, 2024.

READ ALSO