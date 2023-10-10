Chairman of King Faisal Football Club and a member of the Black Stars Management Committee, Alhaji Karim Grusah, has said he is committed to helping the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) ‘Break the 8.

This slogan symbolizes the party’s aspiration to secure a third consecutive term in power.

During an exchange of pleasantries with Kwame Sefa Kayi, host of the Kokrokoo show on Peace FM on Tuesday morning, Alhaji Grusah said God would help the NPP to achieve its goal of “Breaking the 8” in the 2024 general elections.

Alhaji Grusah has disclosed that his appointment to the Black Stars Management Committee was facilitated by the government, not the GFA.

A distinguished figure in Ghanaian football renowned for his candid commentary and talent-spotting prowess, the football administrator also vowed to take a more measured approach in his assessment of Ghana football in the future.

Alhaji Grusah emphasized his unwavering commitment to speaking the truth, attributing his enduring vitality to the blessings of God.

