Ghana Premier League champions, Medeama Sporting Club will face a tough challenge in their maiden campaign in the CAF Champions League.

The Yellow and Mauve side have been drawn in Group D.

Medeama will face record-holders of the competition Al Ahly in their group as well as face challenges from CR Belouizdad of Algeria and Tanzania’s Young Africans.

Medeama booked their place in the group stage of the competition after advancing ahead of Horoya AC in the playoff round.

In the final playoff tie of the preliminary rounds, Medeama SC locked horns with Horoya AC.

In Conakry, Medeama SC lost 2-1 to Horoya AC but even that could not stop the Ghanaians from qualifying for the group stages of the CAF Champions League.

A 3-1 first-leg advantage over Horoya AC means that Medeama SC advances in the competition with a 4-3 aggregate win.