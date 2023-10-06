Dreams Football Club have been handed a very tricky group in the CAF Confederations Cup on Friday, October 6, 2023.

The Ghana FA Champions have been paired with Rivers United from Nigeria, Club Africa in from Tunisia and Angolan club APC Lobito in Group C.

The Still Believe lads eliminated Kallon FC from Sierra Leone in the final phase of the preliminary round before securing a ticket to the group stage of the competition.

Karim Zito and his charges will hope to make an impact in the tournament.

The group phase of the Confederation Cup will begin on Sunday, November 26, 2023, through to March 3, 2024.

Full Group Below:

GROUP A. Al Hilal Benghazi SuperSport United Future FC USM Alger

GROUP B. Abu Salim SC Academie SOAR Sagrada Espéranca Zamalek SC

GROUP C. Academica do Lobito Dreams FC Club Africain Rivers United

GROUP D. Sekhukhune United Stade Malien Diables Noirs RS Berkane