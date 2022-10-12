Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor, is optimistic that his Deputy, George Mireku Duker is not involved in galamsey activities as alleged.

Mr Jinapor says he is confident in Mr Duker and believes he is innocent.

“I have full confidence in the Minister in my ministry and I do not think he will ever be involved in any such conduct and its early days yet,” Mr Jinapor told the media on Tuesday after court proceedings on Aisha Huang’s case.

Mr Jinapor’s comments come on the back of allegations by one Nathaniel Dekyi (Nana Nyonwah Panyin IV) who identifies himself as the Chief of Dompim-Pepesa.

Mr Dekyi claimed Mr Duker, who doubles as the MP for Tarkwa-Nsuaem, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Benjamin Kesse and the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, are all involved in galamsey activities.

The MP has, however, fought off the claims as well as Mr Kessie who has threatened legal action to clear his name.

Meanwhile, Mr Jinapor, who believes the allegations must be investigated, stated he was not in the position to make such a decision.

“Well, they have denied it. I mean if there is any substance to any such allegations I think the best way to proceed is to conduct an investigation but those are not for me to decide. I think that the matters are still at play and the Minister has denied it flatly,” he stated.