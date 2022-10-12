The Oti Regional Minister, Joshua Makubu, has announced that plans are underway to build a first journalism school in the region.

He made this revelation in an interview on Adom FM‘s morning show Dwaso Nsem on Tuesday, where he talked about the development in Oti Region, under the Akufo-led government.

According to him, the project is being spearheaded by Award winning journalist, Peggy Ama Donkor, who will also serve as the proprietor.

Mr Makubu, therefore, called on people to help support this project to help produce well-trained journalists to fill the local media organisations.

“We’re about to build Oti Institute of Journalism and Peggy Ama Donkor will be the proprietor since she’s the one building so we’re asking for support,” he said in the interview.