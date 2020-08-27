Police at Kodie in the Ashanti Region have arrested a 40-year-old man at a checkpoint for unlawful firearm possession.

The suspect, an ex-convict identified as Martin Agyei was arrested at about 12:45 a.m on Thursday with one AK 47 assault rifle, two magazines loaded with 26 ammunition, one butcher knife and one locally manufactured pistol.

Other items found on him include three mobile phones, two pullovers, a pair of white glove, one power bank, two pairs of sandals, cash of ¢1050 as well as two Chinese Yuan and $1 notes.

The items were retrieved after police on a snap check duties at Kodie intercepted a Daewoo Matiz car with registration AS 880-16 driven by the suspect from Kumasi-Offinso direction.

Nhyira FM police sources in Techiman revealed that Mr Agyei and accomplices were convicted and sentenced with various jail terms for robbing a filling station and raping of a fuel attendant in Techiman in 2009.

Though the suspect served part of the jail term, he was released following an appeal against his conviction.

According to a police situational report, the Daewoo Matiz car has been impounded while the suspect is detained.