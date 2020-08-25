Dancehall musician, Stonebwoy, has portrayed being an awesome dad after a video of him guiding his daughter to do her homework surfaces online.

In the video, Stonebwoy clearly wasn’t alone. His wife, Dr Louisa Ansong captured the moment of Stonebwoy holding the hands of his daughter, Catherine-Jidula, so she could write firmly with a marker.

You don’t need any other form of entertainment when you have these two 😆, I thank God for your lives @stonebwoyb @jidulaxii @janam.ljr, Dr Ansong wrote as she shared the video with her fans on Instagram.

Watch the video below: