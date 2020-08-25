The Vice President and Policy Analyst of IMANI Ghana, Kofi Bentil, is advocating for the legalisation of the activities of commercial bike riders, popularly known as Okada in Ghana.

H explained that, it is “a major service provider of choice in traffic locked Urban areas and underserved rural areas and elsewhere.”

Mr Bentil’s argument comes after the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama promised to make Okada business legal in the country.

He said Okada has created more jobs for the youth than any of the recent job programmes put together by the Akufo-Addo government, thus, he will make it legal should he win the December elections.

ALSO READ:

Commenting on this on his Facebook wall, Mr Bentil said making the operations of Okada riders legal is the right thing to do.

He wrote on Facebook:

Okada business is 1. A major source of honest employment for many people.

2. A major service provider of choice in traffic locked Urban areas and underserved rural areas and elsewhere.

If you are not prepared to legalise and properly regulate this important transport and economically viable sub-sector, then you are not prepared to run a nation like Ghana.

Yes it is hard work but it must be done!!!

Get serious and do the real work !!!!