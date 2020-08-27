Black Satellites head coach, Abdul Karim Zito, has justified his player call up for the pre-camping which begins on Friday, August 28‬, 2020.

A total of 70 players have been handed a call up to the camp of Ghana’s U-20 team to begin preparations for WAFU ‘B’ U-20 qualification tournament to be staged in Togo later this year.

After a week in camp, another batch of 70 players would be invited to camp as coach Zito and his assistant Evans Augustine Adotey continue the pre-selection exercise.

The call up has been questioned by stakeholders, especially with the coronavirus.

But Dreams FC head coach in an interview with Asempa FM on the Sports Nite Show justified his 70 player call up.

“I did a wide scouting for the team and I consulted other national coaches who have coached the team before I named the squad.

“I was asked to justify the call-up and I did that and the Ghana Football Association (GFA) was pleased so I don’t think there should be any problem.

“I understand the situation but this is the right way to go,” he added.

Quizzed if he is pleasing clubs, the veteran trainer said: “Not every team was able to give me a player because not all of them have U-20 team.

“I am not pleasing any club because I did not call players from Aduana Stars and other clubs.

“A proper scouting was done and these are the players we selected.”

Coach Zito also stressed that though the players will be tested for Covid-19 on arrival he does not think its a financial loss to the State.

“I don’t think its a financial loss to the State because we are entitled to play the tournament and we must do the test regardless.

“The health of the players must be paramount and testing 70 players with team officials should not be a problem for me,” he added.

Invited Players have been divided into two groups( 70 players in each group) to ensure that all players, identified for the pre-selection process, undergo the mandatory COVID-19 testing which would be conducted twice at the GFA Technical centre.

All players, technical staff and essential service providers would be tested upon arrival.