Ningo-Prampram MP Samuel Nartey George has criticised President Akufo-Addo’s recent reshuffle, suggesting that it indicates a disconnection from the sentiments of the Ghanaian populace.

Mr George contends that the President disregarded the public’s calls to downsize the government, as evidenced by the reshuffle’s failure to address this issue.

In his view, President Akufo-Addo’s decision to retain and promote former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta instead of dismissing him entirely reflects a lack of concern for the prevailing sentiments and mood of Ghanaians.

During an appearance on JoyNews’ Newsfile on Saturday, February 17, the lawmaker expressed scepticism about the potential effectiveness of the newly appointed Ministers given the current circumstances.

“The president clearly does not listen to Ghanaians. He clearly does not understand what the pulse of the nation is and has lost connection with the country.

“With this reshuffle, the President has not done what the Ghanaian people asked for. Ghanaians wanted Ken Ofori-Atta out of government. He has actually been promoted.”

“He has been given more or less a supervisory role over the Finance Ministry because, in his roles to do negotiations, he has become the ambassador of the President on financial matters and the Finance Minister works under him.

“So Ofori-Atta has actually been promoted when we asked for him to be taken out of government. This shows a President who is completely out of sync with the country,” he said.

After months of public pressure, President Akufo-Addo has finally made adjustments to his government.

These changes come a month after the resignation of former Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen and Agriculture Minister Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, who stepped down to concentrate on their political campaigns.

By the 1992 Constitution, the President formally notified the Speaker of Parliament of the government’s new composition on Tuesday, February 13.

New individuals have been appointed to ministerial positions, while others have been reshuffled to different ministries.

