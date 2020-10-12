CK Akonnor recorded his first win as Black Stars coach after his side stunned Asian champions, Qatar 5:1 in a friendly in Turkey.

The West African country bounced back after a disappointing 3:0 defeat to the Eagles of Mali on Friday.

Defender Tarique opened the scoreline for the Black Stars in the 22nd-minute as he capitalised on a loose ball following an impressive show of strength and grit by Jordan Ayew but Ali Almoez scored to end the first half 1:1.

The Black Stars maintained control of the game for long spells as Thomas Partey and Andre Ayew came close to giving Ghana the advantage.

In the second half, Swansea City forward, grabbed his first goal of the game as he collected a pass from Thomas Partey which he placed beyond the reach of Al Sheeb.

Winger Samuel Owusu was rewarded for his hard work as he extended the lead of the Black Stars of Ghana.

With 10 minutes remaining, Andre Ayew, who is the captain of the side bagged a brace before Trabzonspor forward, Caleb Ekuban buried the game with Ghana’s fifth of the night.

Akonnor and his players will now turn their attention on the upcoming 2022 Africa Cup of Nations [Afcon] double-header qualifiers against Sudan next month.