The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Marrer Ghana Limited and Sustgad Boat Building and Fishing Industry, Novihoho Afaglo, has called on the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to immediately intervene in happenings in Nigeria to end police brutality.

According to Mr Afaglo, it is time President Akufo-Addo places an emergency call to the Nigerian President, Mohammed Buhari to stop the brutality being meted out to innocent people who are demanding for their rights.

President Nana Akufo-Addo

He said though the citizens and the youth have taken the law into their own hands, killing them isn’t the best solution.

Background

For some weeks now, tens of thousands of Nigerians have been taking to the streets to protest against police brutality.

The young people were mobilised through social media who begun staging demonstrations to call for the abolition of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), which has long been accused of unlawful arrests, torture and extra-judicial killings.

The hashtag #EndSARS has been trending not just in Nigeria but across the world for several weeks now.

SARS was a Nigerian Police Force unit created in late 1992 to deal with crimes associated with robbery, motor vehicle theft, kidnapping, cattle rustling, and firearms.

It was part of the Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department.

The CEO said the shooting and killing of innocent victims have attracted the world’s condemnation.

This brutality has taken centre stage on Twitter and other social media platforms where users are equating it to the murder of innocent Black Africans in the United States of America.

“So it is time the President as the Chairman of ECOWAS calls president Mohammed Buhari to order before the whole world starts mocking Africa,” he added.

“It is my humble plea that you put that call through to end the killing now,” he appealed.