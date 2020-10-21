The National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammy Awuku, who has been campaigning in the Yagaba Kubori constituency in the North East Region with NPP Parliamneraty Candidate (PC), Mustapha Ussif, took the opportunity to remind the electorate of several interventions by the government in the area of education, health, agriculture and infrastructure to improve upon the quality of lives in the constituency.

He made a case for Mr Ussif on his determination to return to parliament to be an agent of development and also work with President Nana Akufo-Addo to move Yagaba Kubori forward.

Speaking at Logri, one of the communities in the Yagaba Kubori constituency, the charismatic NPP National Organiser took swipe at the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) presidential candidate and parliamentary candidate and accused the duo of neglecting the constituency and depriving them of their fair share of the national cake.

He also predicted further neglect if the electorate vote for the NDC Member of Parliament. The ecstatic crowd also welcomed the NPP team to the community with a huge presence.

He also appealed to the constituents to give President Akufo-Addo another four years to stabilise the economy and build upon the sound foundation built within the last three and half years.

Mr Awuku, who is currently in the Northern Part of the country, is expected to visit Mion, Tamale Central, Tamale North, Gushegu, Karaga and Tolon to also campaign with the party’s parliamentary candidates and constituency executives ahead of the December 7 elections.