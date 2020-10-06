Ghana’s leading Telecommunications Company, MTN is set to hold Business World Executive Breakfast Meeting on Thursday, October 8.

The 29th edition of the meeting is under the theme, ‘The Changing Face of Retail in Ghana: Scaling Successfully With Innovation And E-commerce’.

The breakfast meeting which will stream live on MTN Ghana’s Facebook page (mtnghana) and on YouTube (@mtnghana) from 10 am is designed to give startups a unique opportunity to interact with distinguished speakers who are making great strides in their businesses through e-commerce and innovative services.

Speakers to join the discussion include the Executive Director of National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI), Kosi Antwiwaa Yankey, CEO of Kawa Moka Coffee, Emi-beth Aku, Quantson, and CEO of Hubtel Alex Bram.

Others are the CEO of Hair Senta/Business Strategist Gwen Gyimah Addo and CEO of Skin Gourmet Ltd Violet Amoabeng.

According to Industry Intelligence Experts, E-commerce in Ghana is growing and changing in terms of innovation and dynamism.

Even as it continues to grow exponentially around the world, its adoption in Ghana is also on the rise. There is a myriad of things that a growing retail business needs to do in order to keep up with changing trends.

Commenting on the focus of the discussion ahead of the event, the General Manager for MTN Business, Samuel Addo said, “Trying to scale one’s business can prove a daunting task in this fast-paced world.

We are aware that a plethora of factors influence the extent to which online businesses are successful in a country,” he noted.

According to him, “some of these are internet speeds and penetration, payment platforms and solutions, e-commerce software, delivery, and logistics management, addressing systems, favorable regulatory frameworks, among others”.

The General Manager further reiterated that “the aim of MTN Ghana’s 29th Business Breakfast Series is to bring together industry experts to share insights on how to optimize e-commerce and technologically driven innovations to support the growth of businesses”.

Mr Addo encouraged all business owners as well as persons who are looking for opportunities to optimize innovation for business growth to be a part of the 29th Edition of The MTN Business World Executive Breakfast Meeting.