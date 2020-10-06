A popular beauty queen, identified as Nora Able, has been reported to have allegedly taken her life after losing her phone.

According to reports, the said beauty queen, who hails from Akwaibom state, died as a result of poison she drank.

She was rushed to hospital but was pronounced dead later.

She had been buried and her friends held a candle light session to mourn the great loss. She was an important person and a president of Clever Girls Foundation.

Her friends have taken to their social media pages to mourn and pay their last respects to her.

Source: kemifilani.ng