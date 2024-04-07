Oli McBurnie scored an injury-time equaliser for relegation-threatened Sheffield United as Chelsea’s hopes of securing European football suffered a blow.

Mauricio Pochettino’s ninth-placed visitors were unable to maintain momentum following their dramatic last-gasp comeback win over Manchester United on Thursday.

Instead, just three days later, they fell victim to a late sucker punch as McBurnie fired in from close range in the 93rd minute to earn a point for the Premier League’s bottom side.

Noni Madueke’s excellent finish midway through the second half – the England youth international cutting inside and curling an excellent finish past Ivo Grbic – had put Chelsea on course for victory.

The Blues took an 11th-minute lead when Thiago Silva was allowed to side-foot in Conor Gallagher’s corner unchallenged but Jayden Bogle beat Djordje Petrovic at his near post to bring the Blades level.

The increasing belief in Chris Wilder’s players was evident as the Bramall Lane crowd rallied behind their side – and they were rewarded for their persistence by a moment of celebration in an otherwise difficult season.

Sheffield United remain bottom of the table, nine points adrift of safety with 21 points still to fight for.