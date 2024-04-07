“Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is a Mighty King. His wisdom is like a river flowing through the ages, upon the Golden Stool.

He sits and rules in fearless, might and integrity” a striking statement in a song harmoniously sang by the Tamale Youth Choir at the Otumfuo Composer Competition.

It is one of the many musical renditions by six other choir groups at the event to eulogise Otumfuo for his brave and unalloyed rulership in the past 25 years as King of the Asantes.

Glued to his royal chair, the Asantehene fixed his gaze on the choirs and soaked the mellifluous tunes of music that echoed off the four walls of the KNUST Great Hall.

The choral music groups filled the atmosphere with songs of exhortation as the audience cheered them on for the thunderous and soothing sounds that evoked the Asantehene’s power and magnanimity.

The choirs extolled his achievements and prayed for the King in their music.

“Long live the King,” etched in one of the songs, sang happily by a choir as they asked for God’s blessing upon the Asante monarch.

The choral music event in Kumasi gave a foretaste to the series of events to mark the 25th anniversary of the 16th occupant of the Golden Stool.

The Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Composers Competition was to discover musicologists behind the music notes that fuelled the melodious voices.

Composer and Executive Director of the Tamale Youth Choir, Samuel Dowaana Mensah’s composition titled “Naa Osei Tutu II, ti jilma to’on dana” stood out among six other compositions and was recognised as the best.

The multilingual song, written in Dagbani, Asante Twi, and English, celebrated the legacy of the Asantehene.

The choir together with the Obuasi Herald’s Choir were adjudged the best performing choirs for the event.

The proverbial and reverberant composition by the Obuasi Herald’s Choir etched a lasting rhyming note and phrase in the minds and hearts of the audience.

“Efiri tete na y’atete se Asante firi tete, nanso Asante ntete” to wit “Since the olden days, we have been told the Asante kingdom is ancient but it never destroyed” the choir chanted to portray the Asante kingdom as a fortress.

The other competing choir groups included the Tarkwa Crusaders Choir, Tema Mass Choir,, Bantama Youth Choir, Kasoa Youth Choir and Amammereso Youth Choir.

Lady Julia’s praise

Spouse of the Asantehene, Lady Julia, delivered a heartfelt keynote address, acknowledging the exceptional leadership of the king and his unwavering dedication to serving the Asante Kingdom over the years.

She expressed gratitude for his love, compassion, and support for humanity, which has since earned him global and national admiration and repute.

“Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, my dear husband, you have served your people with unwavering dedication and show great wisdom in all you have undertaken and so earned the love and esteem of your people and people from all over the country.

“On behalf of the entire family, I say I am proud to be your partner in this journey called life. May Asanteman and Ghana continue to benefit from your wise and courageous leadership,” she heartily said.

The musical event was organised by the Manhyia Palace in collaboration with the Royal Image Group of Companies and the Kumasi Evangel Choir under the auspices of Lady Julia Osei Tutu.