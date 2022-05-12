Three suspected ‘sakawa’ boys have exhumed a body buried at Moserater Cemetery in the Mempasem Electoral Area at Ejura-Sekyedumase in the Ashanti region.

Narrating the incident to the Adom News, an eyewitness, Isidini Ibrahim, said he was going to his farm at about 2:00 am to ward off cattle when he saw the young men digging.

However, when he moved closer, he said the suspects heard his footsteps and bolted.

Isidini Ibrahim said he tried pursing them but they managed to escape. He then returned to the cemetery only to find the corpse of a man exhumed.

Ibrahim said the town has been thrown into a state of shock when the news broke.

Meanwhile, they have reached out to officials of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) to bury the body.