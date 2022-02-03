An unidentified body buried halfway at Mempeasem in the Bole District of the Savannah Region has been exhumed.

The assembly member of Mempeasem electoral area, Surazu Mahama, confirmed this to Adom News‘ Rebecca Nantomah.

Mr Mahama said they suspect the deceased might have been murdered and the body dumped in the area but it is not clear when the incident happened as the body had started decomposing.

He indicated no report of a missing person had been filed and has urged residents in and around Bole to offer information that can lead to the arrest of the perpetrators.

Some residents have revealed they are now living in fear as they don’t know the gender of the deceased.

A former assembly member, Sulemana Mpeabo, who also spoke to Adom News said this is not the first time a dead body had been found in the area.

He has, therefore, appealed to traditional rulers at Bole and the government to help arrest such criminals as they can’t predict the next action of the perpetrators.

Meanwhile, the Bole District Police Command has visited the scene and said they are waiting for a pathology report before proceeding with investigations.