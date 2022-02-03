A 24-year-old woman at Kpong in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region has been remanded into police custody by the Somanya Magistrate Court for selling tea laced with narcotics without authority.

The suspect, Anas Laad, was also charged for illegal possession of substances suspected to be cannabis without lawful authority

She was arrested together with seven other persons by the police in a swoop at Kpong on January 30 but the rest were set free after police found nothing incriminating on them.

According to Akuse District Police Commander, Superintendent Cletus Abadamlora, the police retrieved these substances suspected to have been mixed with Indian hemp (weed) during the swoop in a hideout.

“We arrested some persons peddling these narcotics drugs and other things in Kpong area. So we were able to pick intelligence and then we swooped the area. We got about eight men including the female person in custody now and when we screened all of them, we didn’t get anything incriminating on the men but we got this tea laced with leaves suspected to be Indian hemp in the tea,” he said.

According to the Police Commader, she admitted selling the substances to the public when she was interrogated.

Meanwhile, the prosecutor of the case, Inspector Emmanuel Aryitey, prayed the court to remand the suspect to allow the police to conduct forensic laboratory examination within 14 days.

The court, presided over by His Lordship Derrick Oklu, though admitted he has no jurisdiction over the matter, remanded her into police custody till February 18, 2022.