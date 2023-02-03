The New Edubiase Magistrate Court has remanded two persons two weeks into police custody for exhuming a corpse at the New Edubiase cemetery in the Adansi South District of the Ashanti Region.

The suspects have been identified as Kwabena Okyere aged 56 and Maxwell Ansah, 39.

The two per reports were arrested on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.

This was after a fetish priest alerted the police in an attempt by the suspects to sell the exhumed human parts to him.

ALSO READ:

Mankessim murder case: Two more bodies exhumed

Buried body exhumed at Awutu Kwa- Larbie

They were put before the New Edubiase Magistrate Court on Friday and were remanded.

They are expected to make their second court appearance on February 14, 2023, but in a Circuit Court.