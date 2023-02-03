Legendary rapper Sarkodie has sent a shady message to all his adversaries to watch their backs for the time of his wrath is nearing.

Borrowing words from a video the founder of Life Assembly Worship Centre, Osofo Kyiri Abosom recorded, Sarkodie hinted he has summoned his haters before God, after which he will deal with them in flesh.

Sarkodie suggested he is slow to action because he has simply given his haters injury time to say whatever about his personal life and craft, and he is steadily waiting until the time is over.

Per the video, he is monitoring all those who have subjected him to drags in recent times.

Following his collaboration with legendary Bob Marley’s team for a remix of ‘Stir it Up’, Ghanaians have voiced out diverse opinions, majority in the negative.

The self-acclaimed Ghana music industry landlord has been taunted for literally featuring a ghost.

The likes of Shatta Wale, Samini, Yaa Pono, among others who have had the loudest opinions are leading Sarkodie’s list.

