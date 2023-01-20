Dancehall King Shatta Wale is back with his usual gimmicks and this time it is targeted at the self-acclaimed Ghana Music Industry landlord, Sarkodie.

A controversy is brewing in the entertainment sphere after Sarkodie announced a collaboration with Bob Marley and the Wailers to remix their hit song, Stir it Up.

The rapper revived the forgotten 1978 banger by resampling the beat from a typical dancehall rhythm to a touch of afrobeat before finishing it off with his Twi rap.

While some critics have jabbed that Bob Marley would be restless in his grave listening to the song, majority have applauded Sarkodie for his vocal dexterity.

Nonetheless, Shatta Wale, who is a guru in the Dancehall and Jamaican vibes field, has given an indifferent shrug to Sarkodie’s effort.

In an interview on Luv FM, where the entertainment industry was in discussion, Shatta Wale taunted that Sarkodie deserves applause for featuring a ghost, to say the least.

He sarcastically remarked that “It’s so beautiful; at least we have someone that can feature a ghost so we should praise him, It’s not easy to feature a ghost.”

As expected, Sark Nation members have come for Shatta’s head reminding him of how he recorded a full four minutes and 52 seconds Letter to Bob Marley.

They argued that Shatta Wale is pained he did not land the collaboration he sought for by recording the song, hence his comments on Sarkodie.

Watch video below:



MORE: