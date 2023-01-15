A 29-year-old Mobile Money (MoMo) vendor, Richard Boadi Abunya, has allegedly committed suicide at Sehwi Bodi in the Western North Region.

Mr Abunya, who was also a recharge card dealer, was found hanging dead in his room in the early hours of Friday, January 13, 2023.

Information gathered by Adom News indicates a customer came to his house to buy a recharge card.

She knocked at his door but nobody answered, drawing the attention of his sister who also came to knock and called his name but to no avail.

His sister, however, broke into the room and found him hanging on the crossing bar with a sponge.

Before taking his life, the man left a note in which he apologised to his family, friends and loved ones.

The letter reads: Sorry Everyone. In life not what you expect comes through, you just have to face the reality of life. I don’t want to disappoint anyone. Love you all. To the family; to all my friends and to the love of my life (Nana).

Only God knows what has caused the saddened pain. Let’s meet once again. Dad, I know you can’t hold this but I don’t want to suffer like my mum. It shall be well everyone. Desmond Abunya, you have my trust, and hustle to hold the family. God bless you all.

The body has since been deposited at the Juaboso Government Hospital mortuary by the Bodi Police for further investigation.

However, the family is yet to speak on the matter.