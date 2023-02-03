The Founder and Leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Kofi Akpaloo, has taken a swipe at reverend Christian Kwabena Andrew, the founder of Life Assembly Worship Centre, popularly known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom.

To him, he can never be a pastor because he does not want to flout the laws in the Bible and so wondered why some people would want to bring curses unto them by indulging in such sins.

“My father married two wives but I have pledged to myself that I won’t marry two or won’t do anything against God’s laws and so why anyone would want to cheat and is bold to come public and tell us I don’t understand.

“A whole pastor doing that? Then you are not a proper pastor because if you pledge to be a pastor, then do that without any sin,” he said.

His shade follows an announcement made by Osofo Kyiri Abosom to his church members that he is now divorced because his wife was unhappy with the fact that he cheated and has a child outside the marriage.

Leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG)

While defending his actions, he explained that many beautiful women exist, and therefore his wife’s decision to abandon their marriage does not bother him.

However, the pastor’s ‘bold’ statements have since been subjected to scrutiny and he has been slammed on social media by the Christian fraternity.

Reacting to the development on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Friday, Mr Akpaloo said this and many reasons he never believe in pastors but only in God.

“Why would I trust a pastor? I don’t pay attention to what they say. It is only God who has command over my life and will always listen to his leads and not a pastor,” he added.

