Gospel singer Diana Asamoah was not mincing words when she addressed the ongoing controversy between Osofo Kyiri Abosom and his embattled wife.

The founder of Life Assembly Worship Centre, known privately as Rv. Christian Kwabena Andrew, in his latest sermon, announced to his congregation that he has parted ways with his wife, Princess Andrew over infidelity on his part.

Osofo Kyiri Abosom revealed his wife’s unwillingness to foster a child he had out of their wedlock, hence their breakup.

Reacting to this, Diana Asamoah faulted the self-acclaimed man of God for not practicing what he preaches.

She admonished his congregations to, with immediate effect, leave his church as he does not possess the scepter of authority.

“I am very disappointed. I will speak straight. All his church members should leave lest he lays with all of them. Both males and females, they should all leave because even now homosexuality is on the rise.”

She said the evidence of the flesh is proof that Osofo Kyiri Abosom has lost touch with Christianity, and he has no conscience to alert him of his wrongdoing.

In her opinion, the pastor’s utterance that “there are finer girls in his church so she can leave” is distasteful and should not have come from someone who identifies as a Minister of God.

“Bible says by their fruit you shall know them and the sins of the flesh include fornication and adultery. Bible says only death and adultery cause divorce so if you’ve faulted and your wife is complaining, you shouldn’t utter certain words.”

