Reggae/Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, has revisited his brawl with Shatta Wale at the 2019 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Speaking on The Breakfast Club on New York-based radio station Power FM he said that he has always been defensive, especially when he is attacked.

Hence, when Shatta Wale attempted to climb the VGMA stage with a crew while Stonebwoy accepted his award, the ‘Everlasting’ hitmaker said that he was not going to stand by idle.

“Naturally, I am quickly defensive and we have been having this beef for years. I don’t even know where it is stemming from but that is how that brother moved at that period attacking everybody,” he said.

Stonebwoy added that “to step on that stage to do whatever was not something we were going to accept and if he came alone then we could probably understand.”

Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale were banned indefinitely from participating in the VGMAs after an altercation between them marred the 2019 edition.

The ‘Activate’ hitmaker was on stage accepting the Reggae/Dancehall artiste award for the fifth time in a row when Shatta Wale attempted to move to the stage.

His reason for going was unknown especially since he moved with some members of the Shatta Movement. He had also been having beefs with Stonebwoy, thus, his action left people stunned.

A brawl later ensued and Stonebwoy brandished a gun. Shatta Wale later said that he was going to congratulate Stonebwoy.

Meanwhile, following the brawl the former rivals were also stripped of the awards they won on the night and asked to return the plaques they had been given.

In 2021, the board internally agreed to lift its ban on Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy ahead of the 2021 edition of the show.

But the two did not submit any work that year. In 2022 Stoneboy did submit his work and won the Reggae Dancehall Artiste of the Year.

Shatta Wale, however, did not do so.

