Founder and leader of the Life Assembly Worship Center, Christian Kwabena Andrews, has urged his followers not to allow his personal marital challenges to affect their faith in God.

Addressing his congregants on Sunday, the embattled preacher, popularly known as ‘Osofo Kyiri Abosom’, charged his members to draw a line between their devotion to God and his marital affairs.

He said those who follow him must focus on the spiritual nourishment they receive from him, without being distracted by what goes on in his personal life as a married man.

Talking to his audience in the local Twi dialect, he said from today, if any Ghanaian asks you about the state of my marriage, tell them it is indeed over.

Listen, I am the reason you’re here. You’re not here because of marriage. So tell your colleague church members to stop the gossip.

My wife wasn’t present when God called me. The power I wield is exclusive to only me, and not a shared property with my wife.

She only came to partner me, so if today she has decided to leave, let it be so, he said.

The preacher gave this advice while announcing his separation with his wife, Princess Andrews.

The two have been blessed with three children, with Princess lending support to him in his endeavours as a man of God.

But addressing his congregation, he stressed that the marriage hit the rocks, after his wife decided to jilt him for having an affair with another woman.

According to the preacher cum politician, the affair has resulted in a beautiful child whom he will soon outdoor to the general public.

The 2020 flagbearer of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), however, noted that he is unperturbed by the said development.

While defending his actions, he explained that many beautiful women exist and therefore his wife’s decision to abandon their marriage does not bother him.

He added that, his aggrieved wife is currently seeking legal redress on the back of his affair.

Meanwhile, the comments by the preacher have been met with mixed reactions.

In series of reactions monitored by MyJoyOnline.com, a few have sympathised with the preacher over his actions.

On the other hand, others have criticised his deeds and questioned his integrity as a preacher.

According to his critics, it is unacceptable for a man of God like him to be involved in such an act of infidelity and be unremorseful about it.

His critics further argue that his conduct sets a bad example for his followers and therefore he must not be proud of his alleged adulterous behaviour.

Christian Kwabena Andrews rose to fame during the 2020 presidential elections where he finished third behind President Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and former president John Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

His campaign message, which was largely inspired by the ideologies of Ghana’s first president, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, drew a lot of attention to him, plus a considerable following.

Following his suddeen emergence and performance in the race, some pundits and political analysts subsequently touted him as the much talked about ‘third force’ to break the duopoly of the NDC and the NPP.

However, after the 2020 polls, he has been visibly missing in the political discourse.

At the moment, there are no indications as to whether he will put up another fight in the 2024 contest against the NDC and the NPP.

But sources close to the preacher say he is lacing his boots to contest the presidency again in 2024 after his earlier attempt in 2020.

Apart from his political engagements, ‘Osofo Kyiri Abosom’ is known for his sermons about demonic powers and his penchant for breaking into shrines to burn deities and destroy fetish activities.