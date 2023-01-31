The Ministry of Education has announced that school placement for BECE graduates will be released before the close of February, 2023.

This was said by the Public Relations Officer of the Ministry, Kwasi Kwarteng, during a conversation with Roselyn Felli on Prime Morning, Monday.

According to him, the Ministry is working effectively and is looking forward to releasing the results by the end of February.

“The Ministry of Education is working very hard to make sure that we release the placement very soon. Hopefully, within the coming weeks, the placements should be ready.”

Adding to that, he stated that “the date has not been agreed upon yet, so I can’t be emphatic, but it’s surely going to be this February.”

He admonished parents to start preparing for the purchase of provisions and other requirements for their children.

On behalf of the Ministry, he cautioned parents and BECE candidates to beware of paying various sums of money to individuals to seek admission into desired schools.

This was in reference to the “School placement for sale” exposé on corruption in the Computerised Selection School Placement System (CSSPS) released by ‘The Fourth Estate.’

The documentary revealed how the system has been corrupted by parents, guardians, and officials in charge of school placement, making deals to put their wards in desired Senior High Schools.

Meanwhile, he has affirmed that the Ministry is reviewing the documentary and will take appropriate action.

He also applauded “The Fourth Estate” and JoyNews for the good work done in exposing such persons.

Mr. Kwarteng has also urged parents, guardians, and candidates not to be afraid, as the exposé will not affect their school placement.

“They shouldn’t be worried. Their results just came; they should enjoy it,” he said.

Students who are interested in STEM education are entreated to visit the placement website (www.stem-ssp.com.gh) to select their schools of interest accordingly.