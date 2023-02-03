Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer [CEO], Nana Yaw Amponsah, has gone bonkers following his side’s defeat against Karela United on Thursday.

The Porcupine Warriors suffered a 1-0 defeat at the CAM Park in the matchday 15 games.

Referee Emmanuel Tampuri awarded Karela United a penalty after Kotoko’s Mohammed Sheriff ran into a clumsy challenge just behind the ball. Atta Kumi stepped up and made no mistake.

The defeat ended Kotoko’s three games unbeaten away record against the Nzema side.

Nana Yaw Amponsah’s rage was in reaction to a controversial penalty call that led to Kotoko’s 1-0 defeat to Karela United.

He posted an image of the incident that appeared to be wrong and captioned it: “The deliberate attempts to provoke me are very well noted.”

The deliberate attempts to provoke me are very well noted. #GyeNyame pic.twitter.com/6TkoEsan9m — Nana Yaw Amponsah (@NYA_Kotoko) February 3, 2023

In another tweet, Nana Yaw Aponsah posted an image of a wrong penalty call that cost Kotoko to drop points against Bibiani Gold Stars at Dun’s park on week 13.

He captioned the image with an Akan proverb that translates to ‘if you persistently chase a coward, you will bring out the real man in him’.

“The deliberate attempts to provoke Asante Kotoko is also very well noted. S3 wo pamo ohufuo a wok)to ni b33ma #Kum Apem a Apem B3ba.”

The deliberate attempts to provoke Asante Kotoko is also very well noted. S3 wo pamo ohufuo a wok)to ni b33ma #Kum Apem a Apem B3ba pic.twitter.com/Kg1y9AaAdY — Nana Yaw Amponsah (@NYA_Kotoko) February 3, 2023

The Porcupine Warriors have dropped to fifth position on the table with 24 points, while Karela United have climbed to fourteenth with 19 points after 15 games in the Ghana Premier League.