It has emerged that, the first accused person in the Mankessim murder case, Christopher Ekow Clarke Quansah, has led the police to exhume two other bodies believed to have been killed and buried by him.

Christopher Ekow Clarke Quansah is one of the three suspects currently before court for their alleged involvement in the murder of Georgina Asor Botchwey, a prospective nursing student, at Mankessim.

Suspect Ekow Clarke Quansah, 65, is also the Tufuhen of Ekumfi Akwakrom in the Central Region.

The other two, Michael Darko, 48, a self-styled pastor and Jonathan Obeng, 26, a mason, together with the first accused have been charged with conspiracy to commit crime, to wit murder; and murder.

The three accused persons have appeared before the Cape Coast District Court ‘2’ on three occasions, but their pleas have not been taken.

DAILY GUIDE gathered that last Thursday evening police and National Security personnel took the suspect in handcuff to his Mankessim residence where he allegedly killed and buried the 22-year-old aspiring nursing student.

The police went to his room, dug a hole, and exhumed another body in a decomposed state.

The police this time around did not allow journalists to come near the crime scene or take any pictures from the scene.

However, it was later found out that something believed to be a human body wrapped in a police body bag was conveyed from the room into an ambulance vehicle.

Earlier, Nana Clarke and his accomplice, Pastor Michael Darko took the police officers to Anomabo, also in the region, and exhumed a body from a bush that the suspect is believed to have murdered and buried there.

The body exhumed from Anomabo was also in a decomposed state.

The two bodies were later conveyed to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital Mortuary.

The three suspects will reappear before the Cape Coast District Court ‘2’ presided over by Bernice Mensima Ackon, on November 8, 2022.