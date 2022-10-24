Black Stars technical advisor, Chris Hughton, has reiterated his confidence in Black Stars’ chances ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana is the lowest-ranked nation ahead of the tournament in Qatar and have been drawn into a tough group.

Having exited at the group phase in Brazil in 2014, the team are seeking to improve their performance.

“It is difficult in a way,” the former Newcastle United boss told Daily Mail.

“I’m confident in the squad and the coaching staff, but part of my role should be to be realistic. Not to dampen expectations, but to speak honestly.

“We are where we are, the lowest-seeded team in a group of four — and it’s a tough group. In my conversations with people, I encourage them not to get too carried away, but this is the World Cup,” he continued.

“They [the federation] will be expecting us to do well. So will the country. It’s a cup competition and we have to be confident.”

Ghana who are Group H will open their campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.

Four days later, the Black Stars return to action with a clash with South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana will wrap up their group stage adventure with their much-anticipated encounter with Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.

The Black Stars after their friendly game against Switzerland on November 17 in Abu Dhabi will arrive in Qatar on November 19.