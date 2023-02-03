SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round 22 action from the 2022-23 Premier League, with matches scheduled to run from Friday 3 to Sunday 5 February 2023.

The pick of Premier League matches this weekend is the meeting of Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City in North London on the early evening of Sunday 5 February. Spurs will be desperate to put in a better showing compared to their last high-profile showing at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which ended in a defeat at the hands of arch-rivals Arsenal.

“My task is to help the club, to create a base, and then to try to improve,” said manager Antonio Conte. “If you say to me, ‘The challenge for you is to win the Premier League, to win the Champions League’, this is not the task in this moment.

“Now my task – I understood it very well – is to help the club go in the right direction about the choices of the players, about the work, to organise and to create a foundation. This is my big challenge here.”

The round opens on Friday night with a West London derby between Chelsea and Fulham at Stamford Bridge. The Blues will be hungry for revenge after a 2-1 defeat when the teams met at Craven Cottage in January.

“There are always questions if you don’t get the results. I was under pressure after two defeats before the World Cup break – and that is from the media,” said manager Graham Potter. “I’ve had full support [from the board] but I am not naive. If anybody that I work for thinks the problem lies with me then they have every right to say, ‘Thank you very much but it’s not working’. I accept that.”

The weekend’s action in England also features Everton playing host to league leaders Arsenal; a South Coast derby between Brighton & Hove Albion and Bournemouth; Manchester United and Liverpool taking on Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers respectively; and a key game for the relegation picture between Nottingham Forest and Leeds United.

Premier League broadcast details, 3-5 February 2023

All times CAT

Friday 3 February

22:00: Chelsea v Fulham – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport Maximo 2

Saturday 4 February

14:30: Everton v Arsenal – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

17:00: Aston Villa v Leicester City – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 1

17:00: Brentford v Southampton – LIVE on SuperSport Action

17:00: Brighton & Hove Albion v Bournemouth – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 1

17:00: Manchester United v Crystal Palace – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 2, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Football

17:00: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3

19:30: Newcastle United v West Ham United – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

Sunday 5 February

16:00: Nottingham Forest v Leeds United – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 2, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Football

18:30: Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City– LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2