The Upper East Regional Security Council has raised concerns that jihadists may have infiltrated the town of Bawku leading to an escalation of the conflict there.

At least six people have been killed in recent days following a military operation in the area.

The Regional Minister and Chairman of the Security Council, Stephen Yakubu says jihadists operating across the border next to Bawku are a major concern.

“It is very sad that people have lost their lives, it is something that the Council wants to know what happened. But I also want to say that these troubles in Bawku are taking too long,” he said.

Security analyst and Chief Executive of the Security Warehouse Limited, Adam Bonaa, says the government must thoroughly probe the jihadist threat in Bawku.

“We’ve had some suspected jihadists who attempted something in the country even though this was not something that was announced.

“So it is important to have a thorough investigation conducted to know if we have some terrorists who have infiltrated Bawku to aid their friends and families among others,” Mr Bonaa explained in an interview with JoyNews.