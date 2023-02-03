SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round 20 action from the 2022-23 La Liga, with matches scheduled to run from Friday 3 to Monday 6 February 2023.

SuperSport is the only place where you can get English commentary on the legendary La Liga, where the headline fixture sees Barcelona tackle Sevilla at the Camp Nou. While the Blaugrana are chasing the title, the ambitions for Los Nervionenses have been reduced to merely ensuring that they avoid relegation after what has been a terribly disappointing season.

“We have to look to improve and matches such as this one will be a great motivation for us,” said Sevilla striker Rafa Mir. “Our fans have rightly been disappointed in what we have produced this season, but there is still time to turn our fortunes around and arrive in a good moment for the next term.”

Champions Real Madrid will have a tricky game away against Mallorca at the Iberostar Stadium, with Los Piratas punching above their weight thus far in 2022-23. Striker Vedat Muriqi – who has been linked with a move from Mallorca to Real – recently spoke of his experiences of living through the Kosovan war, and how those challenges make the ones he faces as a footballer seem completely trivial in comparison.

“I always say that no human being should see the things that I saw during those years,” he explained. “You had to escape from your house because soldiers came, they told you that they were going to plant some bombs and you had to run away. We went to Albania and it was a very difficult time. If I look at the positive side, living that makes me appreciate the little things much more now.”

This round of Spanish action also features Atletico Madrid hosting Getafe for a capital city derby; Athletic Bilbao will chase three points at home to Cadiz; and Real Sociedad will look to keep up their push for third place when they welcome Real Valladolid to the Reale Arena in San Sebastian.

La Liga broadcast details, 3-6 February 2023

All times CAT

Friday 3 February

20:00: Athletic Bilbao v Cadiz – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Saturday 4 February

15:00: Espanyol v Osasuna – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

17:15: Elche v Villarreal – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

19:30: Atletico Madrid v Getafe – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

22:00: Real Betis v Celta Vigo – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Sunday 5 February

15:00: Mallorca v Real Madrid – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

17:15: Girona v Valencia – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

19:30: Real Sociedad v Real Valladolid – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

22:00: Barcelona v Sevilla – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Monday 6 February

22:00: Rayo Vallecano v Almeria – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga