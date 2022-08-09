President Nana Akufo-Addo has ruled out any reshuffle of his ministers.

Speaking in an interview on Tamale-based North Star FM, President Akufo-Addo said he is of the view that some of the calls come with ulterior motives.

He, therefore, stated that he won’t heed to plans of the NDC to destabilise his government.

“The calls come for all kinds of reasons; NDC wanting to destabilise the government is one. There are people who are also looking for jobs.”

The subject of reshuffle has been high on the political front burner with some calling on the President to inject some energy and dynamism into his administration.

But the President said he’s on a daily basis apprised of the performance of his ministers to determine whether they are delivering.

He explained that the performance of the ministers in his government is outstanding. He, therefore, has no intention of reshuffling his appointees any time soon.

“Many of them for me have done outstanding work. Their output has been considerable, and that is what I look at.”

“If the output meets expectations, then I don’t have any strong reasons to heed the call,” President Akufo-Addo added.