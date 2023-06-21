A 30-year-old man, Matthew Kyei, has allegedly defiled a 15-year-old JHS2 pupil using an iPhone 7 Plus as bait.

The girl, who appeared on Nhyira FM’s Obra Show, accused Mr Kyei of defiling and getting her pregnant.

She said he asked her to assist him in cleaning his rented apartment at Adansi Wamaasi in the Ashanti region. And that started their love affair.

“He proposed to me with an iPhone, and we had an affair; afterwards, he took the phone from me and promised me another. He constantly slept with me anytime I go to him for the phone,” the girl narrated.

She later got pregnant and informed Mr Kyei who accepted responsibility but the two went for an abortion.

The girl relocated to a different town with his brother, and after some days her brother said he observed symptoms of pregnancy.

He confronted Mr Kyei about his sister’s pregnancy, but he denied on the premise that they had a safe abortion.

He also told Mama Effe he did not promise the girl an iPhone 7 Plus to accept an affair with him.

“She accepted my love proposal for us to date, and I didn’t know she was 15 years old because she told me she was 17 years old,” he claimed.

He accepted to pay a compensation of Gh3,000 of the Gh7,000 demanded by the girl’s brother.

He also pleaded with Mama Efe and the Obra team to conduct a paternity test after her delivery.

