Ghana’s U-23 side, the Black Meteors intensified their preparations with an impressive 4-1 win over Zamalek in a friendly match on Tuesday.

The Black Meteors has opened a training camp in Egypt ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

CFR Cluj striker, Emmanuel Yeboah broke the deadlock on the 11th-minute mark.

But, Ghana was pegged back five minutes later.

Yeboah scored two more before the 42nd-minute mark to send Ghana cruising to an impressive 3-1 lead.

Emmanuel Appau added another goal before half-time to make it 4-1 for Ghana, which they held on in the second half to send a strong warning to their opponents ahead of the U-23 AFCON which will be hosted in Morocco from June 24 to July 8, 2023.

Ibrahim Tanko and his charges recorded a 1-1 drawn game against Egypt’s U-23 side in their first preparatory game.

Tuesday’s match marked their second friendly encounter since arriving in Egypt, and the team displayed brilliance on the field by scoring four goals against their opponents, boosting morale within the camp in the lead-up to the tournament.

Romania-based striker Emmanuel Yeboah stole the spotlight with an impressive hat trick, while Emmanuel Apau, also known as Bibiani Messi, contributed with the fourth goal.

Tanko will be pleased with the impressive performance of his side ahead of the tournament.

The team will depart Cairo on Wednesday for the tournament in Rabat. Ghana have been housed in Group A alongside Morocco, Guinea and Congo.

Black Meteors have set their sights on securing a top-three finish in the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations, which would grant them qualification for the Olympic Games in Paris next year.

Their campaign will commence on Sunday, June 25, with a match against Congo, followed by games against Morocco on June 27 and Guinea on June 30.